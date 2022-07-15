Cboe Global Markets, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Cboe Global Markets’ current full-year earnings is $6.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.63.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $117.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.93 and a 200-day moving average of $115.93. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

