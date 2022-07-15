Medical Properties Trust (MPW) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) in the last few weeks:

7/14/2022 – Medical Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

7/13/2022 – Medical Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/13/2022 – Medical Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Medical Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $23.00 to $18.00.

7/7/2022 – Medical Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Medical Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/30/2022 – Medical Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $19.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – Medical Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/22/2022 – Medical Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

6/15/2022 – Medical Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/23/2022 – Medical Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The company had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 57,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 829.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 94,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,377,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,547,000 after buying an additional 33,123 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

