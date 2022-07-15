Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hilton Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Hilton Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HLT. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.27.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $113.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.19. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $402,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,809,467.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,980 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $4,802,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $713,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $709,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

