Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Triumph Group, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Triumph Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Triumph Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Triumph Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TGI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

NYSE:TGI opened at $12.90 on Thursday. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.69 million, a PE ratio of -19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 141.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,467.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Triumph Group (Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.