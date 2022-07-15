Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $315.01

Pacific Assets Trust plc (LON:PAC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 315.01 ($3.75) and traded as high as GBX 321 ($3.82). Pacific Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 316.02 ($3.76), with a volume of 30,336 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £382.25 million and a PE ratio of 1,019.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 315.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 328.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Pacific Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 7.74%.

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

