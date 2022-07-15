Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.46

Shares of Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.46 and traded as low as $18.84. Toshiba shares last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 32,816 shares changing hands.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46.
About Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)
Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toshiba (TOSYY)
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.