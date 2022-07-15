Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.46

Shares of Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.46 and traded as low as $18.84. Toshiba shares last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 32,816 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46.

Toshiba ( OTCMKTS:TOSYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toshiba Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

