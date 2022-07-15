Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.92

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.92 and traded as low as $5.93. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 25,500 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MJDLF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$15.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, June 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

