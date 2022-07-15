The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $563.37

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 563.37 ($6.70) and traded as low as GBX 521 ($6.20). The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 524 ($6.23), with a volume of 192,721 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. The stock has a market cap of £703.89 million and a P/E ratio of 356.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 556.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 563.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a GBX 6.85 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

