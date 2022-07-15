CAE (TSE:CAE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.08

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$31.08 and traded as high as C$31.15. CAE shares last traded at C$30.92, with a volume of 534,667 shares trading hands.

CAE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$40.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$40.05.

Get CAE alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$31.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$948.15 million. Research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CAE (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.