Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $787.80

Shares of Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 787.80 ($9.37) and traded as low as GBX 764 ($9.09). Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at GBX 796 ($9.47), with a volume of 33,550 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The company has a market cap of £315.50 million and a PE ratio of 394.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 831.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 787.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Anglo-Eastern Plantations’s previous dividend of $0.01. Anglo-Eastern Plantations’s payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

