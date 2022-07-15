Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.63

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.63 and traded as low as $14.12. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 394,068 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1279 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%.
About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO)
