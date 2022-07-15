Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.63

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.63 and traded as low as $14.12. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 394,068 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63.

Get Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1279 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDO. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 254.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,548,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,606 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 122.0% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,053,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,880,000 after buying an additional 1,677,997 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $26,017,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 180.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,050,000 after buying an additional 721,407 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 42.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,219,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,720,000 after buying an additional 363,637 shares during the period.

About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO)

Yuma Energy, Inc, formerly Pyramid Oil Company (Pyramid), is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. It acquires interests in land and producing properties through acquisition and lease, on which it drills and/or operates crude oil or natural gas wells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.