Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $53.91

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.91 and traded as low as $28.13. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 5,077,198 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.91.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $921,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $2,387,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.