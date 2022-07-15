Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Down 62.2% in June

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the June 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Xcel Brands ( NASDAQ:XELB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 33.76%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Brands in the first quarter worth $106,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Brands in the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 105,833 shares during the period. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

