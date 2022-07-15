Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Short Interest Up 265.0% in June

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 265.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 909,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -2.95. Weatherford International has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.67.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 11.04% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFRD. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Weatherford International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,731,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,164,000 after purchasing an additional 243,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Weatherford International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,303,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,014,000 after purchasing an additional 78,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 15.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 728,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,251,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the 1st quarter worth about $23,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

