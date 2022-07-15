Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the June 15th total of 4,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 560,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

WVE opened at $4.11 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $251.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -0.40.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 558.73% and a negative net margin of 275.31%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WVE. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,480,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $20,382,111.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,202,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,984,319.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $57,621.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,236 shares of company stock worth $95,006. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 40,857 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,225,000. M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $11,824,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,593,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

