Short Interest in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Declines By 76.7%

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 539.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 420,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 354,598 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1,782.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 21,030 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 632,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after purchasing an additional 31,849 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ WBND opened at $20.95 on Friday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

