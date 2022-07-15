Short Interest in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Declines By 83.3%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

