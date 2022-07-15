Short Interest in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Declines By 83.3%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73.
About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLRP)
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.