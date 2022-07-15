WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCBR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 20.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of WCBR opened at $17.81 on Friday. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56.

