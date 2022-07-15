VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Down 62.8% in June

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the June 15th total of 191,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 456,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VivoPower International stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned 0.08% of VivoPower International at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on VivoPower International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

VVPR stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. VivoPower International has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $6.93.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in the United Kingdom, Australia, South East Asia, and the United States. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

