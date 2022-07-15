Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Short Interest Update

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 242,300 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the June 15th total of 4,220,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 425,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In related news, Director Bali Muralidhar purchased 1,472,126 shares of Exicure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.19 per share, for a total transaction of $279,703.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,449,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,333.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XCUR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exicure by 329.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113,293 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Exicure by 898.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 169,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Exicure by 1,766.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Exicure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XCUR opened at $1.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.83. Exicure has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exicure will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Exicure, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies for neurological disorders and hair loss based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its lead program candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for neuropathic and chronic pain. The company has a collaboration, option, and license agreement with AbbVie Inc to develop SNA-based treatments for hair loss disorders; and collaboration agreement with Ipsen SA to research, develop, and commercialize novel spherical nucleic acids for Huntington's disease and Angelman syndrome.

