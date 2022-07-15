Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives $139.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.30.

CCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

NYSE CCK opened at $87.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.07. Crown has a 12-month low of $85.85 and a 12-month high of $130.42.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.69%.

In other news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

