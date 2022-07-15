Analysts Set Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) PT at $24.75

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMMPF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.75 to C$23.75 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $18.62.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

