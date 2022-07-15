Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives C$64.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$64.55.

AIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$72.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$71.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altus Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$72.50 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

AIF stock opened at C$46.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.18. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$41.27 and a 12 month high of C$72.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$51.28.

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$167.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$163.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Altus Group will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 214.29%.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer James Hannon bought 1,100 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$31.97 per share, with a total value of C$35,167.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$95,910. Also, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.12, for a total transaction of C$42,408.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,551,685.31. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,040 shares of company stock worth $266,706.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

