Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.25.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at $465,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $835,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at $20,236,318.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,538 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,167. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $120.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.80 and a 200-day moving average of $129.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 0.75. Qualys has a 52-week low of $97.01 and a 52-week high of $150.10.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

