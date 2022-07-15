Head-To-Head Contrast: Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) & Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) and Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Barnwell Industries has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

9.4% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Barnwell Industries and Dorchester Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnwell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Barnwell Industries and Dorchester Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries 44.14% 95.07% 36.63% Dorchester Minerals 76.70% 68.83% 66.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barnwell Industries and Dorchester Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries $18.11 million 1.23 $6.25 million $1.07 2.09 Dorchester Minerals $93.42 million 9.79 $67.83 million $2.41 10.11

Dorchester Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Barnwell Industries. Barnwell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorchester Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats Barnwell Industries on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc. acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii. It also owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of varying depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes trillium flow technologies. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

