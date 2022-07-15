Contrasting Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Rating) and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of Blend Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Clikia and Blend Labs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Blend Labs $234.49 million 2.49 -$169.14 million ($1.02) -2.60

Clikia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blend Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Clikia and Blend Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clikia N/A N/A N/A Blend Labs -79.46% -44.18% -21.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Clikia and Blend Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A Blend Labs 0 9 2 0 2.18

Blend Labs has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 182.83%. Given Blend Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than Clikia.

Clikia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Blend Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It also provides a suite of mortgage products that facilitates homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners insurance, and realty. In addition, the company offers title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services, as well as other trustee services; and professional and consulting services. It serves banks, credit unions, financial technology companies, and non-bank mortgage lenders. Blend Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

