Analyzing InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) & Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) and Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Dividends

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Extra Space Storage pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Extra Space Storage pays out 97.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Extra Space Storage is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extra Space Storage has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Extra Space Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 6 0 2.86 Extra Space Storage 1 3 6 0 2.50

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $18.64, indicating a potential upside of 101.50%. Extra Space Storage has a consensus target price of $199.56, indicating a potential upside of 19.16%. Given InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Extra Space Storage.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Extra Space Storage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $147.71 million 8.82 $294.97 million $2.01 4.60 Extra Space Storage $1.58 billion 14.26 $827.65 million $6.16 27.19

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extra Space Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Extra Space Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 185.14% 15.16% 9.08% Extra Space Storage 50.76% 23.42% 8.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Extra Space Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Extra Space Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions. InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

