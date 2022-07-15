Head to Head Comparison: ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) vs. Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR)

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ENDRA Life Sciences and Hyperfine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hyperfine 0 0 2 0 3.00

ENDRA Life Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,004.38%. Hyperfine has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 400.00%. Given ENDRA Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ENDRA Life Sciences is more favorable than Hyperfine.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.0% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Hyperfine shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and Hyperfine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -98.50% -83.88% Hyperfine N/A -59.73% -26.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and Hyperfine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences N/A N/A -$11.23 million ($0.28) -0.85 Hyperfine $1.50 million 70.33 -$64.85 million N/A N/A

ENDRA Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hyperfine.

Summary

Hyperfine beats ENDRA Life Sciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENDRA Life Sciences (Get Rating)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion. It also offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding. The company has a collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Hyperfine (Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

