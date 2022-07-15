The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€105.00” Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been given a €105.00 ($105.00) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SAP. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($110.00) price objective on SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €130.00 ($130.00) price objective on SAP in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €146.00 ($146.00) target price on SAP in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($102.00) target price on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($130.00) price objective on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of SAP opened at €84.94 ($84.94) on Wednesday. SAP has a 12 month low of €84.28 ($84.28) and a 12 month high of €129.74 ($129.74). The stock has a market cap of $100.19 billion and a PE ratio of 20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €90.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €101.11.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

