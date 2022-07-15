Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VRRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

VRRM stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $170.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

