Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Darktrace from GBX 1,000 ($11.89) to GBX 600 ($7.14) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Darktrace from GBX 650 ($7.73) to GBX 450 ($5.35) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Darktrace from GBX 400 ($4.76) to GBX 320 ($3.81) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Darktrace in a report on Friday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darktrace has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $456.67.

Shares of DRKTF stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. Darktrace has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26.

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.

