Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HGEN. Roth Capital lowered shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Humanigen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.79. Humanigen has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $18.65.

Humanigen ( NASDAQ:HGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 4,640.77% and a negative return on equity of 4,882.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humanigen will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dale Chappell purchased 173,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $340,452.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,066,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,810,487. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGEN. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Humanigen by 18.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. boosted its stake in Humanigen by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after buying an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Humanigen by 624.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 153,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 132,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Humanigen by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 38,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 28,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

