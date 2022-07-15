Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) PT Lowered to GBX 2,350

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,550 ($30.33) to GBX 2,350 ($27.95) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BRK opened at GBX 2,000 ($23.79) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £324.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,785.71. Brooks Macdonald Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,950 ($23.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,800 ($33.30). The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,272.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,379.15.

In other news, insider Dagmar Kent Kershaw bought 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,360 ($28.07) per share, for a total transaction of £19,824 ($23,577.55).

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

