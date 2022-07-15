Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives $15.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Repsol from €13.50 ($13.50) to €14.50 ($14.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Repsol from €13.00 ($13.00) to €16.00 ($16.00) in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Repsol from €16.50 ($16.50) to €17.50 ($17.50) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Repsol from €14.50 ($14.50) to €16.00 ($16.00) in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of REPYY opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. Repsol has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82.

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Repsol had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $19.36 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repsol will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.26. Repsol’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

