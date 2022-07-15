Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s current price.

AAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Standpoint Research lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$11.25 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cormark lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.77.

AAV opened at C$8.80 on Wednesday. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$4.14 and a one year high of C$12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 4.04.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$106.12 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 6,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at C$316,800.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

