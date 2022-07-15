Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report released on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for WisdomTree Investments’ current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WETF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $713.55 million, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.59.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,354,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,738,000 after purchasing an additional 47,770 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,596,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,593,000 after purchasing an additional 143,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,685,000 after purchasing an additional 52,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,845,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 244,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,802,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after acquiring an additional 285,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

