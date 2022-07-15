Brokerages Set Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Price Target at $5.18

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.18.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,615,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 224.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 109,639 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 15.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACB opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $335.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.81. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $8.69.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.88). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 542.50%. The business had revenue of $39.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurora Cannabis (Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.