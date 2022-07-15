CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives $251.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $251.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares in the company, valued at $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,518 shares of company stock valued at $19,906,556 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $172.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of -218.67 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

