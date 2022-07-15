Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Air Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.16. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08.

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 39.95% and a negative return on equity of 828.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

