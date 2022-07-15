BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives $65.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.64.

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $70.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $74.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $564,275.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,015.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

