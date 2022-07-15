Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives $186.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 832.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $186.00 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $205.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

