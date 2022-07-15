Head to Head Review: Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) versus Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV)

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV – Get Rating) and Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Two Rivers Water & Farming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Two Rivers Water & Farming and Green Thumb Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Rivers Water & Farming N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Green Thumb Industries $893.56 million 2.49 $75.44 million $0.40 23.65

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Two Rivers Water & Farming.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Two Rivers Water & Farming and Green Thumb Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Rivers Water & Farming 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Thumb Industries 0 0 7 0 3.00

Green Thumb Industries has a consensus price target of $45.33, suggesting a potential upside of 379.21%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Green Thumb Industries is more favorable than Two Rivers Water & Farming.

Profitability

This table compares Two Rivers Water & Farming and Green Thumb Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Rivers Water & Farming N/A N/A N/A Green Thumb Industries 9.98% 6.32% 4.31%

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats Two Rivers Water & Farming on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses. The company was formerly known as Two Rivers Water Company and changed its name to Two Rivers Water & Farming Company in December 2012. Two Rivers Water & Farming Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Aurora, Colorado.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. The company distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. As of April 11, 2022, it owned and operated 77 retail stores in the United States. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

