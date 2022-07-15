Financial Contrast: Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) and Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) and Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

This table compares Sierra Wireless and Ondas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Wireless -13.35% -8.87% -4.64% Ondas -1,017.95% -22.43% -20.51%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sierra Wireless and Ondas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Wireless 1 3 5 0 2.44 Ondas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus target price of $21.93, indicating a potential downside of 14.84%. Given Sierra Wireless’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sierra Wireless is more favorable than Ondas.

Volatility & Risk

Sierra Wireless has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ondas has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.7% of Sierra Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Ondas shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Sierra Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Ondas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sierra Wireless and Ondas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Wireless $473.21 million 2.11 -$89.02 million ($1.92) -13.41 Ondas $2.91 million 66.57 -$15.02 million ($0.57) -7.98

Ondas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sierra Wireless. Sierra Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ondas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sierra Wireless beats Ondas on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sierra Wireless (Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of Sierra Wireless AirLink routers, IoT applications and advanced network management, managed network services, and mobility applications. This segment also offers asset, fleet, and cargo tracking services; offender and remote monitoring services; and alarm communications, as well as a cloud platform that comprises reporting and analytics. The company serves enterprises, industrial companies, and OEMs through direct and indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value-added resellers, and mobile network operators. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About Ondas (Get Rating)

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform. It provides FullMAX base station and remote radios; and FullMAX SDR platform that helps to enable secure and reliable industrial-grade connectivity for truly mission-critical applications. The company also offers Scout Drone, an AI-powered drone with imaging payloads; the ScoutBase, a ruggedized base station for housing, charging, data processing, and cloud transfer; and ScoutView, an American robotics analytics and user interface software package. It sells its products and services through direct sales force and value-added sales partners to critical infrastructure providers and applications, such as rail operators, commercial and industrial drone operators, electric and gas utilities, water and wastewater utilities, oil and gas producers and pipeline operators, and for other critical infrastructure applications in areas, such as homeland security and defense, and transportation markets. The company is headquartered in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.