Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Centric Health in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Cormark also issued estimates for Centric Health’s FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centric Health in a report on Monday, April 11th.

