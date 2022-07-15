Sierra Metals Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a report released on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. The consensus estimate for Sierra Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

SMTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Sierra Metals stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.64. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.83 million. Sierra Metals had a positive return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 11.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sierra Metals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 378,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 296.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,401,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 507,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.