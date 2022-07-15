Tempur Sealy International, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $2.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.20. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tempur Sealy International’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of TPX opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.14.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 846,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,830,000 after purchasing an additional 222,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

