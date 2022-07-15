Fresnillo plc Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fresnillo in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Fresnillo’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($10.70) to GBX 850 ($10.11) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($14.57) target price (up previously from GBX 1,175 ($13.97)) on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($8.92) to GBX 780 ($9.28) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresnillo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $951.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. Fresnillo has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $13.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

