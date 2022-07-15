FY2022 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Increased by Analyst

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a report released on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $8.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.57. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.48 million.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

CUBI stock opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 14.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,817.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,450.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,465 shares of company stock worth $186,912 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

