Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $18.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $18.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $18.72. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $18.32 per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $112.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $109.57 and a 52 week high of $191.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.71.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,594 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

