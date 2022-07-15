Analyzing Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) & GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) and GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Hagerty alerts:

This table compares Hagerty and GoHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hagerty N/A N/A -5.11% GoHealth -17.78% 10.28% 5.51%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hagerty and GoHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hagerty 0 0 0 0 N/A GoHealth 2 6 1 0 1.89

GoHealth has a consensus price target of $3.04, suggesting a potential upside of 467.32%. Given GoHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GoHealth is more favorable than Hagerty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Hagerty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of GoHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Hagerty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of GoHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hagerty and GoHealth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hagerty $619.08 million 5.82 -$46.36 million N/A N/A GoHealth $1.06 billion 0.16 -$189.36 million ($1.77) -0.30

Hagerty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GoHealth.

Summary

GoHealth beats Hagerty on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hagerty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events. In addition, it offers DriveShare, a peer-to-peer rental platform for collector and cool vehicles; Motorsport Reg, a motorsport membership, licensing, and event online management system that automates event listings, registration, and payment processing for various motorsport events; and Hagerty Garage + Social, a platform that provides clubhouses and car storage facilities. The company is headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan.

GoHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. Its products include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare Special Needs Plans; and IFP, dental plans, vision plans, and other ancillary plans to individuals. The company sells its products through carriers and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. GoHealth, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in Charlotte, North Carolina, Lindon, Utah, Bratislava, Slovakia, and Kosice, Slovakia.

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.